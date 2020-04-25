Sandy police: Driver arrested after destroying carport, leaving scene of an accident

SANDY, Utah, April 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was taken into custody Friday night after driving into two properties, bringing down a carport, and then leaving the scene.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, with the Sandy Police Department, said the crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at 10222 and 10232 S. 360 East.

“It was a hit-and-run. The driver hit two different properties, and at one the carport collapsed,” Swensen told Gephardt Daily.

The woman, about 30 years old, was the only person in the vehicle.

“Officers caught up with her at 10600 South and 700 East,” Swensen said. “She was taken into custody and then to the hospital as a precaution.”

Swensen said the woman had no serious injuries, and no one else was injured in the crash.

“There was significant damage to the carport and a couple vehicles,” he said.

The vehicle the woman was driving was not stolen. The incident is under investigation, and Swensen said officials will be looking into whether impairment and/or speed were factors in the crash.

No dollar amount of damage was available Friday night.