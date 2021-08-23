Sandy police ID victim of deadly head-on collision

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police officials have released the name of the woman killed Sunday night in a collision on 9400 South near 1700 East.

“The victim in last night’s fatal car crash has been identified as Ashley Robinson, 28, of Sandy,” a tweet from the department says.

“The factors leading up to the crash are still under investigation.”

Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily that the victim, now identified as Robinson, was eastbound on 9400 South at about 1760 East when a westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and drifted into the eastbound lane, striking Robinson’s vehicle head on.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, Swensen said, where Robinson passed away.

The condition of the other driver was not released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as information becomes available.