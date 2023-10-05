Sandy police praise K-9 Koa for arrest, issue warning to fleeing criminals

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are praising K-9 Koa for his hide-and-seek skills after tracking down a fleeing motorcyclist.

A motorcyclist was arrested last weekend after fleeing from police in Sandy and Murray, the Sandy City Police Department said on social media Thursday.

“A Murray detective located the crashed motorcycle, which had been abandoned by the rider,” the post says. “K-9 Koa was deployed and tracked to a shed where the suspect was hiding under a tarp. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”

The motorcyclist was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of two counts of failure to respond to an officer’s command to stop, possession of another’s identifying documents, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and a slew of traffic related charges, police said.

Police also issued the following warning: “If you run from the police in Sandy, just remember, our K-9’s are hide & seek champions.”