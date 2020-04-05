Sandy police round up, cite juveniles suspected of vandalizing neighborhood fences

SANDY, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Several juveniles were cited early Saturday morning and were turned over to their not-happy parents and/or guardians after police received multiple reports of fences being damaged in a Sandy neighborhood.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, with the Sandy Police Department, said officers were dispatched at about 3:40 a.m. to the area south of 9400 South between 200 East and 700 East.

“Officers responded and located the suspects, several juveniles,” Swensen told Gephardt Daily. “They were cited and turned over to responsible parties.”

He said the damages totaled about $3,000.

It wasn’t entirely clear if the juveniles were taking part in a “fence challenge,” an activity in which the person runs into and rams a fence with enough force to break it, or if they simply felt like vandalizing someone else’s property. Either way, it’s illegal.

Sgt. Swensen said police are looking into whether there have been any other instances of vandalism in the area, and he is asking anyone who has had similar damage to their fence to let Sandy police know about it by calling Dispatch at 801-799-3000.