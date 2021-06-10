Sandy police searching for 3 suspects in credit card theft case

SANDY, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for three people in connection with a credit card theft case.

“These three decided to do some home improvement projects using someone else’s credit card,” said a tweet from Sandy police Thursday morning.

In the surveillance images, the man is wearing a black baseball cap with a white Vans logo, a navy sweatshirt and a gray neck gaiter. One of the woman is wearing a green face mask, glasses, a tan sweatshirt and black leggings, while the other woman is wearing a red face mask, a pink sweatshirt and black leggings and is carrying a red, black and white bag.

Anyone that recognizes any of the individuals is asked to call Sandy police on 801-568-7200 and reference case SY21-23891.