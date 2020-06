SANDY, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

Makahlan “Mickey” Murray is known to use TRAX and frequents Liberty Park in Salt Lake City and Sunset Coffee in Sandy, according to a Thursday Facebook post from Sandy City Police.

Mickey is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She has blue hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees the teenager is asked to call Sandy PD at 801-568-7200.