SANDY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery.

“The pictured male robbed the Chase Bank on 9500 S. Highland Drive at around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday,” said a Facebook post from Sandy Police Department.

In the surveillance photo, the man is wearing a dark green or black hat and shirt and a mask.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Sandy PD on 801-5680-7200.