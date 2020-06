SANDY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for a missing 62-year-old man.

A Facebook post from Sandy PD said Cleve Robert Redmond was last seen leaving home on Saturday afternoon. Redmond was planning to ride the Jordan River Trail on a road bike. He was driving a black 2011 Mazda 6 with license plate 336YBG to the trail.

Anyone with information about Redmond’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000.