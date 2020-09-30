Sandy police seek persons of interest in armed robbery case

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted for questioning about an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to a post on social media by Sandy City PD, the men allegedly took part in an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Sept. 16.

Police say the two entered the store together after arriving in a black passenger car.

Anyone who recognizes the men or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Sandy City PD at 801-568-7200.