Sandy police seek man allegedly involved in theft of Amazon truck

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe was involved in the theft of an Amazon delivery truck.

Sandy PD reported the heist happened in the vicinity of 600 East and Stonefly Drive back on Jan. 7.

An image of the suspect was captured by a security camera mounted inside the Amazon truck which police found abandoned a few blocks from where it was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to call Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.