Sandy police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

SANDY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Ashley Monson is 23 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley left her group home in Sandy sometime Sunday night and likes to frequent downtown, especially the library, according to a Sandy police Facebook post.

Anyone who has seen Ashley Monson or who has information that would help find her is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

