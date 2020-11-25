Sandy police seek public’s help identifying suspect in burglary of animal hospital

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Sandy police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man who is suspected of burglarizing Alta Veterinary Hospital on Nov. 20, 2020. Photos: Facebook

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who burglarized a veterinary clinic on Friday.

The man shown in the surveillance photo entered Alta Veterinary Hospital and Groomery, 8052 S. 700 East, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, according to a post on Alta’s Facebook page.

Sandy City Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information that could help in the investigation to call police dispatch at 801-799-3000. Please refer to case #20-58360.

Sandy police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man who is suspected of burglarizing Alta Veterinary Hospital on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo: Facebook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here