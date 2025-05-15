Sandy police seek suspect in attack on 87-year-old

SANDY, Utah, May 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in an assault in Sandy on an 87-year-old man.

“Sandy Police are looking for a suspect and vehicle involved in an aggravate assault against an 87-year-old man in the area of 8300 S Terrace Dr. on May 9 around 11:30 a.m.” the department said.in releasing photos of the alleged assailant and his vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle or live in the area and have video footage of the suspect or vehicle are asked to please contact non-emergency dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case #22048, the Wednesday press release said.

While the condition of the victim was not described, aggravated assault typically involves serious injury or the use of a weapon.