SANDY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigated reports of a flash and an explosion last night, but found no answers.

The flash happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday.

“Late last night/early this morning officers investigated the sound of an explosion in the area of 500 East 9000 South,” the Sandy Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“No injuries or damage was found. Anyone who witnessed the cause of this sound, call dispatch 801-799-3000.”