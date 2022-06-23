Sandy resident identified as victim in fatal Nevada crash

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy resident has been identified as the person killed in a June 14 crash south of West Wendover.

The victim was driver Gennady Sarkisov, 45, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement. A passenger in the vehicle, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, was transported to an area hospital to be assessed for serious injuries.

The accident happened at 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time, the statement says. NHP responded to the scene, on U.S. 93 A, near the 47 mile marker in Elko County, about seven miles south of West Wendover, Nev.

The northbound vehicle driven by Sarkisov “crossed over the center line, into the southbound travel lane and drove off the roadway to the left,” the statement says.

“The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate. The vehicle struck a paddle marker, continued back across the roadway, and came to rest on its side on the right side of the roadway.”

Sarkisov was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

“Both occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained, and impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.”

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.