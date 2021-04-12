Sandy residential fire displaces 5

SANDY, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of five was displaced by an accidental fire overnight in Sandy.

Sandy Fire crews, assisted by firefighters from Unified Fire Authority and West Jordan, responded to the site, in the 8800 block of S. Cambridge Circle, at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputy fire chief Ryan McConaghie, Sandy Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Significant damage was done to the mobile home, and the neighboring home had exterior scorching as well.

Two adults and three children were displaced, but were being assisted by the Red Cross for help with their immediate needs.

“Everybody is OK,” McConaghie said. “The cause is accidental, but still under investigation.”

The fire is believed to have started in the deck area, but the final report is not in, he said.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene, McConaghie said. No injuries were reported.