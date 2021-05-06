Sandy’s Hale Center Theatre: Masks welcomed, not required; Orem’s Hale Center Theater: Masks requirement remains

SANDY, Utah, May 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hale Center Theatre in Sandy will no longer require patrons to wear masks, it was announced Tuesday night. The Hale Center Theater, in Orem, will extend the mask requirement, it announced the same day.

The two theaters, originally started by members of the same extended family, are separately owned and operated.

Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy

A post on the Hale Centre Theatre’s website says: “Masks are welcome at HCT. The state of Utah does not require masks in public and HCT is following that guideline. Masks are welcomed but not required.

“If you are scheduled to see a performance in the next few days and are uncomfortable with the change you may receive a credit or refund on your tickets.”

Utah ended its statewide mask mandate April 10.

Back on March 4, the theater announced it would return to full capacity seating following the announcement from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox that Salt Lake County was moving into the “moderate” level on the COVID-19 transmission index.

“With the recent changes made by the state of Utah, Hale Centre Theatre is happy to entertain again with full capacity seating,” said a Facebook post at the time.

The theater discontinued shows March 12, 2020, then reopened in late June. Performances of “Mary Poppins” were temporarily suspended in mid-July after two cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

The theater is showing “Les Misérables” through June 26. Last month it was announced the show would be extended an extra week; it was originally due to close June 19.

Shows that are now on sale are “Daddy Long Legs,” “Always Patsy Cline,” “Guys and Dolls,” “The Secret Garden,” “Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” and

“A Christmas Carol.”

For a full list of safety measures the Sandy theater is taking, click here.

Hale Center Theater, Orem

The Hale Center Theater in Orem still requires patrons wear masks.

“All employees and patrons will be required to wear face coverings at the theater at all times, this includes while watching the performance,” says the theater’s website. For a full list of safety measures the theater in Orem is taking, click here.

The Orem theater on Tuesday issued a statement on its Facebook page regarding the mask policy.

“We at Hale Center Theater Orem are pleased with the progress that our state has made in minimizing the risk of the COVID-19 virus,” it says. “While the state of Utah has lifted all regulations and mask mandates, we will continue to require our patrons to wear masks in our building for the near future.

“We intend to follow through with our promise to patrons who have purchased tickets with the understanding that they will be surrounded by a masked audience. At a point in the near future, we will roll back our mask requirement, but for now, we will still require masks. We thank you for your ongoing support, especially throughout this trying time.”

Hale Center Theater shows now on sale are “Emma,” “The Sound of Music,” “The 39 Steps,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

For more information on tickets or the theater, click here.