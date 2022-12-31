Sanpete County parents charged with killing 2-year-old daughter

MORONI, Sanpete County, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The mother and step-father of a 2-year-old have been charged with allegedly drugging and beating the child to death.

Anyi Canales Cruz, 22, and Juan Castillo, 51, were both charged Friday in Manti 6th District Court with child abuse homicide and aggravated child abuse. Castillo was also charged with misdemeanor possession for drugs found in a shirt pocket.

The little girl was pronounced dead after she was taken to a hospital Thursday, according to charging documents for the pair, doctors contacting the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office due to the nature and extent of her injuries.

“I was informed an x-ray showed the juvenile had previously had broken ribs that were healed or were healing, reads a deputy’s probable cause affidavit. “I was told a large amount of bruising was observed over her body that had occurred recently. I was also told there was a cut under her chin and a few other small cuts around her body.”

Both Cruz and Castillo admitted during questioning that they had “previously and recently” struck the juvenile, according to the affidavit.

Castillo said the assaults wouldn’t have resulted in injury. “He also claimed she is a clumsy girl and would regularly hit her head on her bed frame.”

A large amount of medication for children and adults were located “around the body of the juvenile, on the table and other places in the kitchen area” of their residence. Anyi at one point state she gave enough medication to the child juvenile that she “quickly fell asleep,” according to the charging documents.

“It is believed at this time after speaking with Anyi and her husband that large amounts of medication may have contributed to the death of the juvenile.”

Both are being held without bail.