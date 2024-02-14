Santana, Counting Crows announce West Valley City tour stop

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Legendary rock guitarist Santana and the rock band Counting Crows have announced the Oneness Tour, to stop in August at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly known as USANA.)
“Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour,” the announcement says.
“Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.“
The iconic bands plan 29 stops across North America, produced by Live Nation.
Oneness Tour North American Dates:
Friday, June 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sunday, June 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tuesday, June 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Thursday, June 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, June 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday June 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, June 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, June 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Friday, Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, June 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, July 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wednesday, July 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Friday, July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Saturday, July 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
Monday, july 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sunday, Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wednesday, Aug. 21 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday Aug. 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, Aug. 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Friday, Aug. 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Monday, Sept. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center