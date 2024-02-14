Santana, Counting Crows announce West Valley City tour stop

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Legendary rock guitarist Santana and the rock band Counting Crows have announced the Oneness Tour, to stop in August at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly known as USANA.)

“Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour,” the announcement says.

“Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.“

The iconic bands plan 29 stops across North America, produced by Live Nation.

Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Friday, June 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sunday, June 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tuesday, June 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Thursday, June 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, June 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday June 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, June 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, June 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Friday, Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, June 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, July 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wednesday, July 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Saturday, July 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

Monday, july 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wednesday, Aug. 21 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday Aug. 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, Aug. 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Friday, Aug. 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Monday, Sept. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center