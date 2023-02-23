Santaquin Fire and EMS fight east bench structure fire

SANTAQUIN, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Santaquin City Fire and EMS fought a blaze on the south end of the east bench after a home under construction caught fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 2:50 p.m. Thursday and responded to an area where new homes are being built near existing residences.

“The structure is fully involved,” said a Facebook statement issued at 3:23 p.m. It is a new home under construction with adjacent occupied homes. Nearby homes were evacuated. No injuries are reported.”

Assisting at the scene were Rocky Ridge Fire crews, Payson Fire Rescue, Juab County Fire District, and Genola Volunteer Fire Department.