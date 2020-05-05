SAR assists man who slipped on trail in Rockcliff area of Jordanelle Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews assisted a man who slipped on a trail in the Rockcliff area of Jordanelle Reservoir Tuesday afternoon.

“At approximately 1:55 p.m. Search and Rescue was paged for a medical,” said a news release from Wasatch County SAR. “A 72-year-old male had slipped on the trail and fractured his leg.”

SAR and EMS personnel were able to safely get the man to the ambulance where he was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Jordanelle Reservoir is just north of Heber City in Wasatch County.