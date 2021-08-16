SAR, fire crews respond after woman falls 40 feet while rappelling in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, along with Pleasant Grove Fire Department, responded to Battle Creek Falls on Sunday to help a woman who had fallen.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they responded at about noon, after a 35-year-old woman fell 40 feet while rappelling.

“She sustained head and leg lacerations and may have also broken her left leg,” the post said.

The injured woman was in serious condition, according to UCSO, and was flown to the hospital by Intermountain LifeFlight. No further information was provided.