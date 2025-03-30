Saratoga Springs PD releases names of 8-year-old boy killed by gunshots, mother critically injured

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released the names of a mother and son found shot on Friday morning.

Eli Painter, an 8-year-old boy, was found deceased in his residence, on North Willowbrook Lane. Eli’s mother, 44-year-old Jessica Lyman, was found with critical injuries.

“Both victims were immediately attended to by officers and paramedics,” a statement from Saratoga Police says.

“Unfortunately, it was found that Eli was deceased, without chance of revival. Jessica was treated by paramedics and then flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital.”

Jessica Lyman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police had been alerted by Lyman’s 17-year-old daughter, who discovered the scene when she came home.

According to earlier reports, a 15-year-old boy who was in the residence was unharmed.

“Patrol officers sealed off the home as a crime scene, and detectives, investigative forensic technicians, victim advocates and the Medical Examiner were summoned to the scene to conduct the investigation and collect evidence,” the SSPD statement says.

“The area was canvassed for witnesses and the area was checked for possible video surveillance cameras. A search warrant was obtained so the home could be searched for evidence. Persons present in the home and other family members have been interviewed or are to be interviewed. All other possible investigative techniques are being employed.

“At this point, the investigation continues. Identification of possible suspects is ongoing. Location and processing of evidence continues.

“The police department requests than any person with information concerning this incident contact them at phone 801-766-6503.”