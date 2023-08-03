Saratoga Springs PD warn of water notice scam

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are warning residents about a fake water department notice from scammers seeking personal information.

“Be advised if you have received a warning like this one on your door we ask that you disregard it!” Saratoga Springs police cautioned in a Wednesday post on social media.

“This is not from the City of Saratoga Springs, Utah.”

If residents receive a notice on their door that feels questionable police advise they contact the city to verify it first instead of complying by calling the listed 877 number with what could be a fake notice.

“If you did call the number and/or feel you have been tricked into giving personal information or scammed out of money, we ask that you report that to our police department by calling 801-798-5600.”

In comments to the Facebook post warning of the scam the department said it is being investigated and those affected can call detectives at 801-766-6503.