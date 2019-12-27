Saratoga Springs woman involved in crash near Shelley, Idaho

SHELLEY, Idaho, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman was involved in a crash near Shelley, Idaho Thursday afternoon in which her juvenile passenger needed to be extricated.

Officials were called to a two-vehicle injury crash on southbound U.S. Highway 91 at the intersection of West 65th South, north of Shelley, just before 3:35 p.m., said a news release from Idaho State Police.

Angelene Stoddard, 40, of Saratoga Springs, was traveling southbound on US-91 in a 2018 Ford Transit van, the news release said. Lynn Fuhriman, 51, of Shelley, was traveling westbound on 65th South in a 2018 Kia Stinger and was struck by Stoddard.

Stoddard’s vehicle overturned and struck the traffic light pole, the news release said.

“A juvenile passenger in Stoddard’s vehicle had to be extricated and was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Reginal Medical Center in Idaho Falls,” the news release said. “All occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.”

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.