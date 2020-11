BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sardine Canyon is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to “excessive snow and slide-offs,” officials said.

Crews are working to clear the snow from the canyon, which is officially called U.S. Highway 91, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The road is closed from mile post 2 through 17, the tweet said.

The canyon is expected to reopen at approximately 1 p.m.

For updates see the UDOT website here.