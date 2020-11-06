Saturday’s U of U football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases in student athletes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah announced Friday that it’s scheduled Saturday football game against the University of Arizona has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the U’s student athletes.

“Over the last 24 hours, the University of Utah Department of Athletics has been informed of a number of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within the football program, which necessitates that Utah’s game versus the University of Arizona scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 be canceled,” says a statement released by the University of Utah Athletics.

“The decision was made following the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy as Utah does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to the positive cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all associated with our program is our highest priority and we will continue to follow all applicable Pac-12 and local health policies and guidelines.”

Saturday’s game, scheduled for the U of U’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, would have been the Utes’ season opener.