Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden

CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden.

The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from Utah Fire Info, the state Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring service.

“Rain is expected this evening and tomorrow and should help with containment efforts,” the post said.

The fighting fire promises to be a challenge as it is located in steep, rugged terrain with heavy timber near Causey Reservoir in the mountainous east end of Ogden Valley in Weber County.

Fire bosses were already making plans for Saturday, expecting a helicopter on order in the morning to pull water from Causey Reservoir.