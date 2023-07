LAYTON, Utah, July 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A break in a Layton City water line has caused damages to the Interstate 15 roadway near mile marker 331, closing all southbound lanes to traffic.

The water main is under I-15, and has caused the road to buckle, making it unsafe for traffic.

Those still southbound on the roadway will be required to exit at Hillfield Road, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The tweet said alternate routes would be required until further notice.