Update: SB I-15 in Layton reopens to traffic

LAYTON, Utah, July 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 near Layton has reopened after a closure near mile marker 331, which was ordered Tuesday afternoon when a water main broke beneath the highway.

According to officials, the break caused the road to buckle, making it unsafe for traffic.

Now, the water supply to the broken main has been turned off, according to officials, and the road has been determined to be stable.

Images from UDOT cameras show traffic is now moving, but vehicles from Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation, along with public works vehicles, remained on the scene, just off the road.

Water main repairs are likely to be scheduled during a low-traffic period, such as overnight.