Scam alert: Callers pose as UHP troopers assisting Homeland Security

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State officials are warning about a new wrinkle on an old scam involving fake authorities making demands.

Instead of faux tax collectors demanding payments or police threatening action for missing jury duty, this one involves callers posing as Utah Highway Patrol troopers speaking for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Please share this information with anyone you know, especially our most vulnerable populations who may not be on social media,” reads a Utah Department of Public Safety alert Thursday. “We’ve had reports of this in various locations including other states.”

Callers identify themselves as UHP troopers assisting Homeland Security officials, said DPS. “Please do not give any personal or financial information or provide any payment.”

Instead, report the fraud to protect.utah.gov or call 801-965-3838.