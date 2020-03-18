Schmidt’s to give 2 loaves of French bread to each customer starting Wednesday

UTAH, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The three Schmidt’s Pastry Cottage locations in Utah will give away two loaves of French bread to each customer beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A series of tweets from the bakery said owners Steve and Lucy Borg “have owned Schmidt’s and been active in the community for over 45 years. Their hearts break with what is going on with #COVID-19 and they want to give back to the community.”

A second tweet said: “First let me say what we are doing, then I’ll explain a bit. Starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Schmidt’s will be giving away free bread. We are going to have two loaves of French bread for anyone that walks through our doors. The bread will be available at all of our locations starting at 10 a.m. and will be available until we run out.”

Free bread will be available each day for the foreseeable future.

“The idea is that the first loaf will be for you and your family,” a follow-up tweet said. “The second loaf is for you to give to somebody else who might benefit from the loaf. We are a community and we need to take care of one another.

“As you know, Schmidt’s is trying to stay open and provide jobs to our employees as long as we can. This bread giveaway will provide hours of work for our employees that we will pay them for, despite giving the product away for free.”

The business will begin Wednesday with 200 loaves.

“We will be doing this daily for as long as we can,” a tweet said. “If we see more need, we will up our numbers for the following day. Obviously once the loaves are gone each day we will not have more until the following day.”

Another tweet said there is no need to purchase anything to get the two loaves of bread. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause may do so at the Venmo address @Schmidts

-PastryCottage.

ll donations will go directly back into buying the ingredients and helping with labor.

“We hope that with a little act of kindness on our part, and providing you with the opportunity to help somebody else, that we can add some joy and happiness to the world of fear and anxiety that currently surrounds us,” a final tweet said. “We are in this together. Thank you very much.”

Schmidt’s has locations at 609 E. 2100 South in Sugar House, 5664 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, and 1133 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan.