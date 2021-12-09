School bus rolls over on SR-66 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A school bus with a student and a driver on board rolled on state Route 66 in Morgan County on Thursday morning.

“A school bus at the beginning of the run this morning encountered slick roads on SR-66 and rolled over,” said a statement from Morgan School District. “The bus had only one student on board; neither the student nor the driver was injured. The safety of our students and employees is our top priority. ”

The district is working with law enforcement on a full investigation. The crash occurred a little before 7 a.m., officials said.

Further details will be provided as they become available, the statement said.

