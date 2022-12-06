School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators.

The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children out of school Monday and commenting widely in response to school officials’ postings.



“Dear Kearns High Parents and Families,” reads the post on Facebook just after 4 p.m. from the Granite School District.

“We want to provide you with another update to the unsubstantiated threat regarding Kearns High School that began circulating on social media late last night. Unified Police Department has since identified a student suspect. We anticipate that the student will face administrative discipline and criminal charges.”

The police determined the threat was unsubstantiated, the post continues, “and the suspect did not have the means to carry out the threat. The suspect, who is a student at Kearns High, posted the threat to a Snapchat group as a joke with his friends. Those within the group are also facing administrative and criminal penalties.”

The post warned that the likely arrests “underscore the very serious implications fake threats on social media have for those who post and share them.”Parents and students should understand failing to report a serious threat and instead sharing that threat online could result in potential criminal charges.”

By 9 p.m. the post had drawn 86 comments, including one comment claiming a rumor had a student with a gun at the school tackled by police. The school district responded immediately to that claim: “We want to be clear that this did NOT happen. We have no reports of a student with a gun at the school.”

Kearns High School Principal Danny Stirland posted.

“We have seen multiple instances recently of fake threats being posted in a similar fashion.

“These threats cause needless panic and concern for our students and their families. We respectfully request that if you are unable to monitor your child’s smartphone and social media use, that you restrict access to it.”

The best security system continues to be the eyes and ears of students who contact trusted adults, Stirland said.

“Please remind your students that we need their help to keep our campus and community a safe place.”

He noted unsafe behavior can be reported anonymously using the SafeUT app on a mobile device or web or contact police at (801) 481-7122 to report issues.

“As always, they can reach out to a teacher or administrator for help with any concerns.”

