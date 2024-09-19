School shooting hoax post alarms Canyons School District



SANDY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Canyons School District officials Wednesday announced steps to reassure patrons after a school shooting hoax circulated online.

“You are receiving this message because we want to make you aware of an issue we are facing with the sharing of unsubstantiated school threats on social media — and because we need your help,” reads an email to parents sent Wednesday morning by Superintendent Dr. Rick Robins. “Since Monday, Canyons District schools have received more than 20 SafeUT tips about a social media post that could be taken as a threat.”

Schools also are fielding concerned phone calls about the post which is being shared from student to student, school to school, even among schools outside Utah. “The post does not name any of our schools, and we have no reason to believe it’s credible.

“It is understandably causing alarm, however. To err on the side of caution and give peace of mind to students, teachers, and parents, police departments serving Canyons communities have been notified of the posts, and schools this week will have administrators and staff visible in the hallways to provide additional oversight.”

The district, the email said, will respect the right of parents to decide what is best for their families if they wish to hold students out of school ” Parents, we again ask for your help in reinforcing the message that creating and circulating online comments about committing acts of violence at a school, even if written in jest, could result in serious consequences.”

Perpetrating school shooting hoaxes can be prosecuted under state or federal law, according to the district. The post is a verbatim image, officials said, in the news this week about threats circulating in the Altoona Area School District in Pennsylvania.

“We thank those who have shared SafeUT tips about these social media posts and encourage everyone to use this crisis and safety tip line to report anything they see that makes them feel unsafe.”