Schools in Dugway move to online learning due to winter weather conditions

DUGWAY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Schools in Dugway have moved to online learning Thursday due to Utah’s first snowstorm of the year.

“DUGWAY SCHOOLS ONLY — Students/staff at Dugway schools will not attend in-person and will move to online learning due to incoming winter weather conditions,” said a tweet from Tooele School District. “All other schools in TCSD are expected to be on a normal schedule.”

The tweet did not say if schools will return to in-person learning Friday.

A follow-up tweet reminded Tooele County residents how the district communicates weather delay and closure information.

“In Tooele County School District, our community expects timely communications, especially during safety concerns, like inclement weather,” said the school district website. “Because each weather-related call is based on current and forecasted conditions, we often publish a final decision early in the morning, rather than the night before. With winter conditions uncertain and further observations necessary, our crews start evaluating road conditions at midnight. Decisions to close the district are often made by 5:30 a.m.”

Provo School District also reminded residents where to check for delays or closures.

“We are entering the time of year where there is a chance that morning weather may impact teachers and students in getting to school on time,” the district tweeted. “Learn about our new inclement weather procedures here.”