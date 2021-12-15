Schools in Dugway to start 2 hours late Wednesday due to snowstorm moving in

DUGWAY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Schools in Dugway will start two hours late Wednesday due to a snowstorm moving into the state Tuesday night.

“DUGWAY SCHOOLS ONLY — Students/staff at Dugway Schools will be on a two-hour delayed start Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to weather conditions,” said a tweet from Tooele School District. “All other schools in TCSD are expected to be on a normal schedule.”

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 5 p.m. says: “Updated winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are up: Warning starts for the mountains at 5 p.m. and valleys along the Wasatch Front, with the addition of Tooele and Cache, are included after 8 p.m. tonight. Advisory for all other shaded valleys after 8 p.m.”

In the valleys, up to five inches of snow is expected, while the benches could see up to eight inches. Mountain locations could see one to two feet of snow.

