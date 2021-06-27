Search and Rescue crew assists injured treasure hunter in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was called to Ferguson Canyon on Saturday evening to help a man disabled by a foot injury as he and his family searched for a hidden treasure.

Crews were summoned just before 7 p.m. for a rescue that would ultimately take five hours and 10 minutes. They responded to the Ferguson Canyon overlook.

“A family of four had hiked in hopes of finding a $10,000 treasure that has recently been placed along the Wasatch Front,” said a statement issued by Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“A 49-year-old male had a large rock fall on his foot near the overlook disabling him from being able to walk back down on his own. Five teams were sent up with a litter, wheel, food, and water to carry the patient out and give relief to the family.”

Moving the patient down the steep canyon trail and back to the parking lot took 25 search and rescue crew members, the statement says.

“Our team ran into several other groups of hikers all looking for the same treasure, most were unprepared to be in the backcountry and asked our team for water on the trail. Please make sure that you’re going into the mountains prepared with the 10 essentials at a minimum, don’t hike alone, and let family or friends know where you are and when to expect you back.”

Those 10 Essentials include navigation tools, sun protection, insulation, a light, first-aid supplies, fire-making supplies, a tool/repair kit, food, hydration and emergency shelter. For more details, click here.

To learn more about the treasure hunt, click here or visit the Instagram pages of contest founders John Maxim and David Cline. And please stay safe.

As for the SAR rescue, everyone was off the mountain by about midnight Saturday.