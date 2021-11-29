Search and Rescue crews assist hiker in Stairs Gulch area of Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue spent part of Saturday afternoon rescuing a cliffed out hiker in the Stairs Gulch area.

Rescuers were summoned to the area at about 3:20 p.m. to the area, which is east of Cottonwood Heights.

“He made the initial call at roughly 9,000 feet where he was stuck and cold in the snow,” a statement from the SLCSAR says.

“After brief discussions over the phone with officers and rescuers, he eventually made his way down to a safe spot and slowly down the main trail.”

A team of rescuers were sent out with snow gear and warm clothing to meet the patient, the SAR statement says.

“Once the team met with him, they were able to provide warm clothing and nutrition before making their way all together back down to the command post at Storm Mountain.

All SAR members and patient were off the mountain in two hours, the statement says.