Search and rescue crews assist hiker stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a hiker who became stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 11:30 p.m. to assist the man, who had become stuck, or “ledged up,” in the Lisa Falls drainage.

“The 45-year-old male hiker had left the Lisa Falls trailhead Saturday morning to attempt a summit of Broads Fork Twin Peaks,” said a Facebook post. “On the way back down, he found himself in a place too dangerous to continue down or retreat back uphill. The terrain was steep, loose granite gravel and thick scrub oak, just west of the water course.”