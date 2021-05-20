Search and rescue crews assist lost hikers on Lake Mary Trail

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted two lost hikers on Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 9:48 p.m. on a report of the lost hikers on the Lake Mary Trail, said a Facebook post.

“The two hikers had left the base of Brighton at around 6 p.m. to go and hike the Lake Mary Trail,” the post said. “The hikers did not think there was snow still in the area and presumed they would be done before dark. Because of this the hikers did not bring any snow gear or headlamps.”

While hiking, the two individuals became lost and began to wander off the trail. Soon the two became cold and confused and decided to call 911.

Unified Fire and search and rescue staged at the base of Brighton, the post said. “There they put together a team of four SAR members and a UFA medic to go out on the mountain in an ATV to locate and retrieve the hikers,” the post added. “The ATV got the team part way up the mountain and they then hiked the remaining 1,000 feet to the lost individuals. The hikers were found huddling together under a tree for warmth.”

The two individuals had no injuries or medical issues and only complained mainly of having very cold feet. The party was then warmed up, given food and water, and assisted with hiking back down to the ATV for transport the rest of the way down off the mountain, the post said.

All SAR team members, fire, and the two hikers were off the mountain by 12:20 a.m.