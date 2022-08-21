Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury.

The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek.

The SLCS Search and Rescue crew was called out at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Teams brought up the wheel and litter, and were able to bring her to trailhead where her hiking companion took her to the hospital,” says a statement released by the volunteer rescue group.

The operation took 2.5 hours.