Search and rescue crews looking for missing woman, 19, near Tibble Fork Reservoir

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue crews and multiple other first responders are searching for a missing woman whose vehicle was found at the Tibble Fork Reservoir parking area in American Fork Canyon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, says his crews were alerted at about 6 a.m. Monday that the woman, 19-year-old McKenna Miner of Provo, had been missing overnight. She was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily.

“Her car was found up at Tibble Fork Reservoir, and we’re in the process of looking for her right now,” Cannon said at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

“There’s a search and rescue team, a mounted posse and one of our fixed-wing aircraft up there, participating in the search, but we just haven’t been able to find her yet.”

Tibble Reservoir in American Fork Canyon Photo by UDOT

Cannon said there are multiple paths someone could take “to go hiking, or snowshoeing or something like that. There’s a number of different directions that they could go from that location. So we’re just kind of following out on all of those possibilities.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as updates are shared.