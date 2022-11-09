Search continues for 2 Spanish Fork runaways; 3rd found safe in Idaho

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two Spanish Fork teens, believed to be runaways, after a third missing teen was found safe in Idaho.

Still missing are 13-year-old Elijah Seeley and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson, according to Spanish Fork police.

Seeley is 5 feet 10 inches and about 175 pounds. Peterson, whose disappearance was first announced Sunday, is 5 feet 4 inches and about 140 pounds, according to a statement on the Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS Facebook page.

“If you have information on their whereabouts please contact the Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700 or Utah County Sheriff’s Department 801-794-3970,” the news release says.