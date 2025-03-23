Search continues for man from Finland missing in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding Onni Raassina.

He was last seen in the Talmage/Mountain Home area of Duchesne County, says the missing notice, issued last week.

Raassni, 28, is from Finland, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has blue eyes and light blond hair.

“If anyone has information regarding this individual, please contact our office or Central Dispatch,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office statement says. .