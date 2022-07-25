Search continues for Salt Lake City man missing in Colorado after planned hike

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A search continues Sunday for a Salt Lake City man who left for a hike on Saturday, July 16, in Colorado’s San Juan National Forest, and whose car was found the next day at the trailhead.

The missing man is 22-year-old Daniel Lamthach.

“Through interviews with friends, it is estimated that Daniel planned to hike in the Trinity Peaks area of San Juan National Forest,” says a missing poster issued in his case. “He did not leave a plan of his trip, or an estimated return date.”

According to a news report, Lamthach’s phone was located by another hiker on Elk Creek Trail heading toward the Trinity Peaks, an area southeast of Telluride and Silverton Colorado.

Lamthach is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is of Asian descent, has long black hair and wears glasses.

“The hiker was lightly prepared for a day hike and seemed not to be prepared for overnight or a long period in the wilderness due to the contents found in his vehicle,” the statement says.

Ground and air searches have been conducted in the case.

Anyone with information on the Lamthach case is urged to call the San Juan County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office at 970-387-5531.