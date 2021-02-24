Search continues for vandals as graffiti is cleaned up in Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are still searching for information as graffiti found at Bryce Canyon National Park is cleaned up.

Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins tweeted: “The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office work crew has been spending time inside Bryce Canyon National Park removing graffiti. I’m very confused why some people think this is OK. I promise you the people that come to the park do not come to look at this.”

Law enforcement rangers at the park in Garfield and Kane counties found the vandalism on a concrete retaining wall in the Mossy Cave area along State Route 12, said a Facebook post on Feb. 16 The graffiti is believed to have been created the weekend before.

“If you have information that could help identify those responsible, please contact us,” the post said. “Repair of vandalized sites can be costly and time consuming; depending on the location, sites and resources can be difficult to restore to their former condition. We appreciate your assistance in helping to preserve and protect park resources.”

Anyone who has information about the graffiti is asked to call the park’s tip line on 435-834-4766 or email Brittany_Reinhardt@nps.gov.