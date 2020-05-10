Search continues Sunday for teens missing on Utah Lake since Wednesday

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continued Sunday for two young women who have been missing since they went for an outing at Utah Lake on Wednesday.

“Officers prepare to resume the search for Priscilla Bienkowski and Sophia Hernandez to help their mothers,” said a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman, at 9 a.m. “They will brief today’s plan then head out on @UtahLake.”

Cannon added that Utah Division of Wildlife Resources personnel will also be assisting in today’s search.

It is believed Bienkowski, 18, and Hernandez, 17, were planning to use an inflatable device designed for pool use to float on the lake when they were last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds came up, creating high waves and turbulence on the lake. The same conditions presented a challenge to searchers who went out at about 8 p.m. Wednesday after the girls’ parents reported them missing. Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

The floatation device, a cell phone and car keys were located on the lake’s shore.

Helicopters, searchers on horseback, boats, boats with sonar capabilities, and divers have been used in the search for the teens.

Officials are also asking that anyone who saw the two girls get in touch with officials.

“Investigators are asking anyone who saw Priscilla Bienkowski or Sophia Hernandez after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, May 6, to contact us through Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970,” a previous statement from Cannon said. “They are missing near The Knolls on the west side of Utah Lake.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.