Search crews find motorcycle, not rider, in Mapleton Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews responded to Mapleton Canyon Sunday night after a report of a man who rode his motorcycle in that area and had failed to return.

SAR crews were called out at 9:40 p.m.to search for the 65-year-old rider, who had left for his ride at about 2 p.m.

“Motorcycle found at 8,200 feet elevation, but he has not been found yet,” says a statement issued this morning by Utah County SAR. “Near whiteout conditions preventing air support.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.