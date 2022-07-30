Search crews scour Payson Canyon for man missing since mid Friday

PAYSON CANYON, Utah County, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Department and other agencies are doing air and ground searches for a man who has been missing in Payson Canyon for more than 24 hours.

“Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse, and Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter are working in Payson Canyon to find a 52-year-old man missing since mid-day Friday,” says a statement issued just before noon Saturday.

“The area where his car was found has very difficult terrain.”

The man reportedly went to the area before noon on Friday, and has not been seen since. His car was located near the Maple Dell Scout Camp, in an overflow parking lot.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.